MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County health officials provide more details about their latest covid-19 patient.

The county announced their 4th case yesterday, and during the investigation discovered that the patient went to the Walmart in Grove, Oklahoma on April 5th around 4 p.m.

Anyone who was at that Walmart during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms and contact their provider if they are experiencing a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.