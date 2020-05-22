MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County High School is working on plans for when school should start in the Fall by surveying county residents.

As the Spring semester comes to a close the attention now turns to how to open schools come the Fall. The McDonald County School District has been conducting a survey to parents on when they think school should start back up.

The original set date is August 24th and one of the biggest focal points in the process is transporting kids to and from school

Dr. Mark Stanton, Superintendent, said, “Right now we’re having to practice, social distancing as part of that, with nearly four thousand students that attend our school district and of that nearly three thousand students that ride a bus. We’re trying to figure out that hurdle for transpiration of our students in to school, not only for the fall term but also Summer school in July.”

The school has found from early results in the surveys that not a lot of parents want to start school early.

There’s a lot of moving parts and changes to be made, especially when another priority lies in the fact of feeding students.

But above all else, the main priority focuses on the safety of everyone involved.

“We do know this, the covid-19 virus is not going to go away so we have to find ways, to provide the very best quality of education we can for our students and make sure the safety of all those are protected in that.”

One way McDonald County can grasp an idea of how to move forward is in the Summer as student athletes begin weight training the first week of June.

“How can we get Summer weights to our athletes all over McDonald County and what we’ve done, or what we’ve proposed is three different alternate sites for Summer weights.”