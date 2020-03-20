McDonald County Declares State of Emergency

MCDONALD CO., Mo. — The McDonald County Commission declared a state of emergency for the county and announced that it will begin a “lockdown” on several key buildings in response to COVID-19.

The McDonald County Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Emergency Management and Health Department will have their doors locked to the public beginning March 23rd and continue until further notice.

You can view the announcement here, and see the list of department contacts here, or visit their website for more information.