McDonald County announces first COVID-19 death

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The McDonald County Health Department announces its first COVID-19 death.

The person was in their early 50’s and had no other underlying health issues.

At last check the county has reported 549 total COVID-19 cases since tracking began.

80 people have recovered, and, with this death announced, that means 468 are still active cases.

McDonald County Health Department continues to urge residents to limit social gatherings, wear face masks, and wash hands regularly.

