Mayor Shaw says no stay-in-place order yet

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Mayor says there still won’t be a stay-in-place ordinance for the city at this time.

Mayor Gary Shaw is still encouraging Joplin residents to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and if they feel sick to stay at home.

He says they are working with city, county and state leaders to figure out the best plan for the community.

However, he also says that if need be, they are working to have a stay-in-place plan in place.

Gary Shaw, Joplin Mayor, said, “I want you to know that our staff has worked and continues to work on a stay-at-home ordinance so if we need it, we have it to where we can use it. But right now we’re going to continue to do business as we have been doing recently. And I just encourage all of our citizens to continue to use common sense.”

Mayor Shaw says they will continue to monitor the situation by the hour in order to determine whether they need to put a stay-in-place ordinance in affect.