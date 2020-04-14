Mayor Shaw commends front-line workers in Monday press conference

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday, Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw commended the hard work of those on the front-line fighting the pandemic and was joined by Joplin Chamber President Toby Teeter.

Teeter mentioned that the city of Joplin is ordering and already delivering protective masks in bulk to essential workers during this time.

Mayor Shaw reminded people to continue practicing social distancing and to also take this time to fill out your census forms if you have not already done so to help the city receive appropriate funding from the government.