KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mayor of Kansas City says that starting Monday, face masks will be required for all areas of public accommodation.

Health officials say as Kansas City and the surrounding region has reopened, many people aren’t wearing face masks, which is something the CDC strongly recommends.

Based on this information, Kansas City leaders will make it a requirement for those inside public places.

The mask requirement will also apply for those performing an activity requiring close contact to co-workers or the public where 6 feet social distancing isn’t possible.

Mayor Quinton Lucas says that although he knows masks can be uncomfortable, it is a necessary step to keep the economy open.