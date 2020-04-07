Mayes County, Okla. announces second death due to COVID-19 complications

MAYES CO., Okla. — The State of Oklahoma Department of Health released its COVID-19 report, adding that a second resident of Mayes County has died from the virus.

The second death involved a man over the age of 65.

The first, was a man in Mayes County, listed in the 50-64 age group, who died after testing positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total deaths reported today in the Sooner State, to 67.

In northeast Oklahoma, there are two new cases in Mayes County and two new cases reported in Ottawa county.

This brings the total number of cases in the Four State area, as of this morning, to 153 at this time.