Mayes County Man Dies due to COVID-19 Complications

MAYES CO., Okla. — Another Four State resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says a man in Mayes County, listed in the 50-64 age group, has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is one of seven deaths reported today in the Sooner State, raising the total to 30.

In northeast Oklahoma, there is one new case in Mayes County, one in Craig County, and one in Delaware County. Woodson county, Kansas also reported a new case today.

This brings the total number of cases in the Four State area, as of this morning, to 99.