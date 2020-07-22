Masks present challenges for hearing impaired

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, trying to communicate with someone who is wearing a mask brings a set of challenges.

Relying on visual cues like lip reading or facial expressions can be hard when they wearing a face covering.

Dr. Jonathan Mikhail, Audiologist, said, “I don’t think people realize how visual cues play into hearing.”

We all rely on multiple senses to communicate with one another.

For those who are hard of hearing, communicating to someone in a mask can be difficult.

“We use our eyes and our ears to communicate, it increases our understanding by 18-25%. Add the hearing loss component on top of it, it’s even worse.”

Especially for hard of hearing children.

Ashley Neely, Speech Pathologist, Area Hearing and Speech Clinic, said, “They’re still kind of learning how to use those visual cues, as they’re learning with their hearing aids or cochlear implants and things. And it has been more of a frustration for them.”

These kids learn to communicate by watching facial expressions and reading lips.

“My side we’re looking at speech and language, then I have them look at my face all the time. So this is why I wear the face shield.”

Opting for these alternative methods of PPE is helpful when it comes to communicating with patients.

But their stock of equipment is dwindling.

“We attempt to use face shields and open masks, but the problem is that they can fog at certain points. The surgical mask that have the clear opening do a little bit better, but they’re in shortage and we can’t get them,” said Dr. Mikhail.

Dr. Mikhail urges those who know how to make masks to consider making ones for the hard of hearing community.

Many hearing specialist offices are dealing with this shortage.