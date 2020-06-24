JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us wear masks each day to try and protect us against contracting the coronavirus.

But they won’t be as effective if you don’t take care of them.

But how often should we change them and when possible, wash them?

The answer depends upon what type of mask you wear.

Jasper County Health Department Administrator Tony Moehr says paper masks should only be worn for one day.

He says fabric masks should be washed frequently, and you can even put them in your wash machine.

Tony Moehr, Jasper County Health Department Administrator, said, “As hot a cycle as you can, and you can lay them out flat to dry preferably in the sun, the UV rays will help to kill the virus, alternatively you can wash them by hand in a bleach water solution like a third of a cup of bleach per gallon of water.”

And if you want to, you can through them in the dryer, but just make sure they dry all the way.

While masks can help prevent one health problem, they can cause another, mask rash.

Dr. Derek Towery, Dermatologist, said, “Mostly people that work in places where they’re having to wear the mask in their work environment, a we’ve seen it in our staff as well because we’re wearing our mask all day as well so yeah, we’re definitely, definitely seeing it.”

Depending upon what they’re made of, towery says some people might be allergic to their mask.

And he says women in particular, might want to back away from the typical type and amount of makeup you usually wear.

“Put a nice mild moisturizer on and call it good with that, if you’re using products to treat acne, especially Rentin A, or things that may be a little more irritating to the skin, it’s better to do those at bed time.”