Mask Myths

JOPLIN, Mo. — The shortage of medical masks has led to a number of creative ways to find another option – but those alternatives may not always provide much protection.

Staff at Freeman Health System use either N95 masks which can filter out airborne particles or surgical masks which can protect against droplets.

Laundering them for reuse isn’t an option at the hospital – but they have other options to sanitize them following medical guidelines.

Dr. Uwe Schmidt, Infectious Diseases, said, “We have plans in place in case we’re running very short of the hospital masks, we would actually clean them with UV light, sterilize them that way.”

They add homemade masks may not provide as much protection since you may not know the materials used to make them.