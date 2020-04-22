Marion man’s social media posts against coronavirus go viral after he dies from COVID-19

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – A Marion man’s family is using his tragic death from coronavirus as a stern reminder to take the threat seriously.

This after Facebook posts he wrote downplaying the outbreak went viral online.

John W. McDaniel was a beloved husband, father, and brother who died last Wednesday from coronavirus.

But now social media posts he wrote before falling ill last month are going viral.

In mid-March, McDaniel, in a series of Facebook posts, appeared to call the lockdown over the coronavirus, “Madness” and questioned the validity of the governor’s stay-at-home order. He also appeared to wonder if it was a “political ploy.”

Weeks later, the otherwise healthy 60-year-old would himself become infected with COVID-19 and lose his battle on April 15.

Now those very posts are being shared thousands of times online next to his obituary, causing more pain for his family, who remember him as a loving husband, father of two, Ohio State University fan, business owner and “ornery jokester.”

In a statement, his wife writes, “Johnny loved life and everyone he knew with his whole heart. We ask you to remember we are a family mourning an unbearable loss. Use this as a reminder to continue practicing social distancing and keep each other safe.”

A tragic reminder from a family who knows the threat all too well.

McDaniel’s death comes as some protestors have been demonstrating against the governor’s stay at home order, which continues until May 1.