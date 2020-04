CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 43rd Annual Marian Days celebration will not take place this year.

Fathers from the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer have canceled the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for August 6th-9th, as it is held the first weekend in August every year.

They are saddened, but say everyone’s safety is their top priority.

They plan to bring back the event in August 2021.