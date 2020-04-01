Many area casinos to stay closed during April

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Area casino’s announced today they will not be reopening the first week in April, as previously expected.

Downstream Casino and Resort, as well as High Winds Casino, both say they will be closed through April 30th and then they will re-evaluate whether or not to reopen at that time.

Indigo Sky Casino says they will remain closed until further notice.

And the Stables Casino has extended their closure to April 15th.

All casinos express concern for their employees and customers’ health and well-being — they hope to help reduce the possible spread of covid-19.