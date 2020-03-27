Major changes coming to Ottawa County after first covid-19 case confirmed

MIAMI, Ok. — Now that Ottawa County has confirmed its first case of coronavirus some major changes are now in effect.

Prior to someone contracting covid-19 in the county, communities were following restrictions put in place by their city leaders.

Now residents must follow regulations approved by Governor Kevin Stitt for every county that has a confirmed case.

The biggest change includes essential businesses that Governor Stitt will allow to remain open during this time.

Some essential businesses that can remain open are public safety sites, delivery services, and pharmacies.

Some places that cannot open include tattoo parlors, salons, and gyms.

Other surrounding counties also affected are Craig and Delaware.

Dean Kruithof, Miami City Manager, said, “We are fielding a lot of questions in which we are trying to tell businesses to go to the sites that the state of Oklahoma has identified. And see where they are listed as an essential business number 1. And number 2 there is also a place to go to get yourself registered as an essential business.”

Ottawa County will follow these new guidelines for at least 21 days.

After that time, the situation will be reassessed to see if an extension is needed.