Local Restaurants working to accommodate curbside ordering

JOPLIN, Mo. — As it turns out, ordering takeout rather than dining in at a restaurant may be a lot safer in regards to contracting the coronavirus.

The CDC, FDA, and the USDA are not aware of covid-19 being able to be transmitted through food or food packaging.

And that’s good news for businesses like Crabby’s in Joplin.

That allows them to keep their doors open during the coronavirus outbreak.

And starting tomorrow, they will be rolling out their curbside delivery menu for the very first time.

Damien Tiregle, Owner, Crabby’s Seafood, said, “Without anybody in the restaurant, your food is going to be passing through 2 or 3 hands and that’s all the people that will be allowed in the building. So, it’s definitely going to be much safer.”

Tiregle adds Crabby’s Seafood has taken more sanitary precautions to ensure their safety of their workers.

For a look at Wednesday curbside delivery menu, follow the link below.