Local restaurant helping those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local restaurant is helping out those who have been laid off, furloughed, or out of school with a meal.

Mythos restaurant in Joplin gives free dinners called, “Angel Meals” to anyone in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The restaurant started the meal program a week ago and have already given away 3,000 meals.

These meals are funded through the purchase of a gift card.

For example, if someone buys a $50 gift card, 25 meals are donated to the community.

The name of this program comes from the tragic times many faced during May in 2011.

George Michalopoulos, Mythos Owner, says, “I was in the tornado at Walmart, and I remember angels and all that. So, that’s why we call them Angel Meals. In a time like this, that’s when we need to come together as a community, work together, try to figure out what we’re going to do, and how we’re going to get through this.”

If anyone needs a meal, you can walk in or call 417-624-6984 and tell them how many Angel Meals you need.