Local physician agrees laughter is the best medicine

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been said that laughter is the best medicine.

And a local physician agrees.

Dr. Joseph Newman says he tries his best to make his patients laugh as much as possible, so they actually look forward to a trip to the doctor.

He says it’s also a great tool to lighten our mood in these difficult times.

Dr. Joseph Newman, Freeman Wound Care, said, “Laughter can help boost immunity, it tends to lower your stress hormones and certainly we all have a lot of high stress hormones these days, decreases pain, relaxes your muscles and potentially prevents heart disease, so a hearty guffaw everyday might prevent that cardiac catheterization.”

Newman even sings to his patients some times and change the lyrics of popular songs to make his patients laugh.