Local pharmacy offering covid-19 antibody testing

WEBB CITY, Mo. — As coronavirus cases increase, there’s a growing concern to know whether you’ve ever had the virus.

Stone’s Corner Pharmacy in Webb City now offers antibody testing for covid-19.

The antibody test determines if a person was previously infected with the virus.

It’s a simple finger prick and the blood sample is tested for IGM and IGG antibodies, with results in about 10 minutes.

According to the CDC antibodies need 1 to 3 weeks to show up in your system.

Chad Isaacs, Pharmacist/Owner, Stone’s Corner Pharmacy, said, “One of our goals was to make sure that the test is very specific to to what we’re testing for and has a high accuracy percentage and so with this we felt very confident, it’s a good test and we think it will be something that the public will be highly interested in. Price point $75.”

Isaacs wants to stress if your test comes back positive for antibodies, you shouldn’t stop wearing masks and social distancing.

Testing positive for antibodies doesn’t mean you cant catch the virus again.