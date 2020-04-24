Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Local outlet providing snacks to essential workers

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Joie Bettenhausen

Posted: / Updated:

LAMAR, Mo. — A local jerky store makes sure essential workers have a sustainable snack.

Beef Jerky Outlet in Lamar is currently running the hero program.

For every $10 snack pack of jerky donated to the program, the outlet will match the donation.

Customers who purchase the snack pack will also get a 15% discount on all other items.

The outlet says front line workers are their usual customers, so they wanted to give back.

Jeanette Carpenter, Beef Jerky Outlet Manager, said, “I think a lot of us feel helpless, but we could do ten dollars. I can do … I couldn’t maybe myself do 100 dollars worth, but I could do ten dollars, so that made me feel good that we could have a program that everyone could probably participate with.”

Today, the Beef Jerky Outlet delivered snack packs to Freeman Health System and they plan on donating to the Joplin Police Department next.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CDC Map

Trending Stories