Local outlet providing snacks to essential workers

LAMAR, Mo. — A local jerky store makes sure essential workers have a sustainable snack.

Beef Jerky Outlet in Lamar is currently running the hero program.

For every $10 snack pack of jerky donated to the program, the outlet will match the donation.

Customers who purchase the snack pack will also get a 15% discount on all other items.

The outlet says front line workers are their usual customers, so they wanted to give back.

Jeanette Carpenter, Beef Jerky Outlet Manager, said, “I think a lot of us feel helpless, but we could do ten dollars. I can do … I couldn’t maybe myself do 100 dollars worth, but I could do ten dollars, so that made me feel good that we could have a program that everyone could probably participate with.”

Today, the Beef Jerky Outlet delivered snack packs to Freeman Health System and they plan on donating to the Joplin Police Department next.