Local organization that helps out in disasters, lending a hand to the region 10 Area Agency on Aging

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A local organization that helps out in disasters, is lending a helping hand to the region 10 Area Agency on Aging.

Decisions made by this woman, Jennifer Shotwell, affect the lives of hundreds of area seniors.

She’s the CEO of the Region Ten Area Agency on Aging.

And she’s glad to have the expertise of the Jasper County COAD in making those decisions.

Jennifer Shotwell, CEO, Region 10 Area Agency on Aging, said, “Share knowledge, share resources, share information, I was very pleased to be on that call, in fact last week’s call I think I learned more than all of the information that has been pouring forth, it was very pointed, questions were answered, so I’m very happy to be part of that.”

COAD is short for Community Organizations Active in Disaster, and the group is made up of more than 50 members of different non-profit groups.

Barbie Huff, President of the Jasper County COAD explains how the organization came into being.

Barbie Huff, Jasper County COAD President, said, “And in Jasper County after the 2003 tornado in Carl Junction and it was determined that rather than scrambling at the last minute, wouldn’t it be great if we kind of had all of the organizations already together as a group so if we needed to get involved in a disaster of some sort, we would already know each other and have already worked with each other.”

Shotwell has been working with the COAD for just a short time and is glad to pick the brains of other group members that, when it comes to disasters, have been there, done that.

As a result she’s decided to push back reopening senior centers past the June first date that had been set.

But one decision has been made affecting the Meals On Wheels program.

Throughout the pandemic, only employees senior centers across Southwest Missouri have been allowed to deliver Meals on Wheels, but that will soon be changing.

Shotwell says volunteer drivers will receive safety training and will go back to their routes later this month.