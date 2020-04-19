Local Oklahoma counties report 1 new death and 4 new recoveries related to COVID-19

NORTHEAST Okla. — The four northeast Oklahoma counties in the KSN/KODE viewing area are reporting 1 new COVID-19 death and 4 new recoveries.

The new death is in Delaware County in the city of Grove. That makes a total of 5 deaths total related to COVID-19 in the county.

On a positive note, Delaware County is also up 3 recoveries to a total of 20 out of the county’s 83 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

Mayes County did not have any additional cases announced today, but the county is up 1 recovery to a total of 12 out of the 19 confirmed cases. Mayes has had 3 of those cases die.

Ottawa County and Craig County did not add any new cases today. They are at 27 cases and 8 cases, respectively.

All of this data can be found on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.