JOPLIN, Mo. — Another local ministry reopens its free store.

Souls Harbor operates a store with shoes and clothing.

They had to shut it down several weeks ago because they needed the extra space for social distancing for clients staying over night.

Some of them were able to find their own accommodations and moved out, leaving enough space to restock and reopen the free store.

Dianna Gurley, Director, Souls Harbor, said, “If somebody needs to get clothes, they can come to 817 South Main, we’re open 9 to 3 Monday through Friday and they can just come in and bring us an ID and their Social Security Cards so we can write their information down and then they can shop.”

Gurley says only one or two shoppers are allowed inside the store at a time and every that comes in must wear a mask.