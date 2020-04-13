Local medical centers providing curbside service during COVID-19

KANSAS — Wilson Medical Center is now providing a curbside lab and clinic service to help keep their patients safe during the Coronavirus 2019 pandemic. With these services, patients are able to be seen while remaining in their vehicle which limits contact with other patients and visitors.

To better serve patients in need of standard blood work, such as cancer patients, patients on blood thinner therapy and more, patients can easily access curbside lab between 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday through Friday.







“We have set up the east parking lot for curbside lab and curbside clinic,” stated Dennis Shelby, WMC CEO. “It provides safety and convenience for our patients.”

For patients in Cherryvale and Independence, both Family Medicine Clinics are available to do a curbside lab.

Curbside lab does not require an appointment! Patients may simply drive up and the only thing needed is a lab order furnished by their provider or one that has been faxed to the hospital. When patients arrive, patients will be directed to a safe curbside lab location. For the patient’s safety, the staff will be wearing personal protective gear.

The other alternative services provided by all three of our Family Medicine clinics, Neodesha, Cherryvale and Independence, are telehealth appointments.

Telehealth is for our patients to see their provider safely from their home by using a smart phone, iPad or computer. Patients must call the clinic to schedule an appointment. A medical assistant will arrange the video connection procedure, and will then connect the patient with a provider.

To schedule an appointment for either of these services: