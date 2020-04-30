Local meat markets busy as ever during pandemic

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Many meat packing companies have closed across the United States due to the coronavirus and customers are noticing a resultant meat shortage in grocery stores.

It’s all about farm to table these days.

So, Coal Valley Marketplace is keeping its supply stocked, so residents can have meat at the dinner table.

Dale Helwig, Cherokee County Ag & Natural Resources Extension Agent, said, “Last part of March, first part of April when the Coronavirus hit the packing plants and it slowed down production, prices have dropped about 20% in the livestock industry.”

The coronavirus has changed the livestock industry from farming to the sale of meat at grocery stores.

“There are several plants shut down right now across the United States. I was just reading an article, 40% of the pork production has been slowed down, around 10% of the beef production has been slowed down.”

The supply of animals to go to slaughter is there, but with ports closed and plants shut down, stores are not able to stock the shelves.

And so, shoppers have turned to local meat markets to feed their families.

Ronda Coltrane, Coal Valley Marketplace Owner, said, “We have increased sales obviously through this time because of shortages in supermarkets.”

Coal valley marketplace provides the farm to table experience with raising their own beef and providing it for sale at the store front.

Coltrane says she’s grateful that residents have turned to her small business in times of need.

“We have a product that is needed and necessary for our community to thrive, so having an essential product is very rewarding and knowing that we can have a product to take care of our community we live in and surrounding communities as well.”

Dale Helwig from the Cherokee County Extension adds it could be up to a couple months before the supply chain is restored and meat can be fully stocked in large grocery stores.

Coal Valley Marketplace will keep as much product on hand as possible for those who need it.