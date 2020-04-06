Local McDonald’s Restaurants to Thank Local Healthcare Workers with Free Beverages

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local McDonald’s Owner/Operators and their teams want to thank our local

healthcare employees who are working around the clock taking necessary measures to keep our

communities prepared and safe. Beginning today through end of business on Thursday, April 30th,

participating McDonald’s locations will provide the option of one FREE Medium Hot Drip or Iced Coffee, Large Iced Tea or Large Soft Drink to our amazing local healthcare employees during each visit in our McDonald’s Drive Thru.

“We are hearing and seeing the local sacrifices being made by our incredible healthcare teams and this is one way we can let them know we appreciate them, and we care”, said Callie Picarella, Local McDonald’s Public Relations.

McDonald’s is extending this offer of thanks to local healthcare employees in the Drive Thru only. To redeem, simply show your healthcare ID Badge when ordering. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.

*Area participating store locations can be found in the separate document included in release email.