Local law office expands mask distribution

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local law office is expanding its face covering giveaway to school districts in Southwest Missouri,

Johnson, Vorhees, and Martucci has added Diamond, Westview, Seneca, Granby, and Springfield School Districts to their efforts.

That includes a face covering for every student and faculty member.

The law firm announced free face coverings for Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, and Neosho districts last week.

10 districts in Southwest Missouri will now be provided free face coverings by the law office.

Details on when and where to receive the face covering will be provided at a later date.