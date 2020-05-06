Local infectious disease doctor says COVID-19 vaccine will cover mutations

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study reports the dominant COVID-19 strain spreading across the country is a mutated version of the one originally seen in China. A Fayetteville-based infectious disease doctor said when a vaccine is made available, it’ll cover mutated forms of the virus.

Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers found the new strain to be more contagious than the original one, CNBC reported, and they said it could mutate again if it doesn’t subside in the summer like the flu does each year.

Dr. Stephen Hennigan is an infectious disease doctor in Fayetteville. He said we’re a long way from a vaccine, but scientists will make sure it covers all mutated forms of the virus.

“The vaccine will be targeted towards conserved parts of the virus that can’t change,” Hennigan said. “The virus itself depends on those parts to be what it is.”

The Los Alamos study reported more than 100 vaccines are being developed, and Hennigan said scientists are working hard to find a suitable one as soon as safely possible.