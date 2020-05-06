Local infectious disease doctor says COVID-19 vaccine will cover mutations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study reports the dominant COVID-19 strain spreading across the country is a mutated version of the one originally seen in China. A Fayetteville-based infectious disease doctor said when a vaccine is made available, it’ll cover mutated forms of the virus.
Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers found the new strain to be more contagious than the original one, CNBC reported, and they said it could mutate again if it doesn’t subside in the summer like the flu does each year.
Dr. Stephen Hennigan is an infectious disease doctor in Fayetteville. He said we’re a long way from a vaccine, but scientists will make sure it covers all mutated forms of the virus.
“The vaccine will be targeted towards conserved parts of the virus that can’t change,” Hennigan said. “The virus itself depends on those parts to be what it is.”
The Los Alamos study reported more than 100 vaccines are being developed, and Hennigan said scientists are working hard to find a suitable one as soon as safely possible.