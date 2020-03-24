Local Healthcare Agencies working together to provide as many tests as possible

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local health care agencies are banding together to open a drive-thru covid-19 testing site, but one question is on the table, are there enough tests to go around?

As concerns from the public grow louder over the coronavirus pandemic, the same is true for medical staff.

And now local agencies are coming together to find a solution.

Jeremy Drinkwitz, President, Mercy Joplin, said, “This is a team effort between both hospitals. Healthcare workers uniting after one cause, which is to take care of our community.”

Monday Morning, Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, Joplin and Jasper County Health Department staff all met to discuss the necessity of the testing site.

The site will only be open to those who meet the criteria for testing or if they have come in contact with an individual who has a confirmed case of covid-19.

Dr. David Baker, Physician, Freeman Health System, said, “Symptoms is really what this is based on. And a cough, a persistent cough, or a temperature above 100.4, with flu like symptoms, meaning fatigue, chills, bodyaches.”

But as for those testing kits, there’s only one type available for the masses to use.

“Right now, there is only one kind of test kit. And there are many commercial laboratories that are coming out with home tests and rapid tests. But right now, that technology hasn’t been released by the FDA.”

And that’s just one hurdle.

As for maintaining adequate stock of testing kits, that’s another story.

“The number that have varies every single day, depending how many we’re allocated and how many we use.”

While at this time, area agencies feel as if they have enough testing kits for the community, the reality is that may not be true for long.

“We are getting more in. We’re working with the state health department, we’re working with Mercy, we’re a big health system. We’re using our leverage to allocate, there’s some facilities that have more than others and they’re being sent to other places and so it’s all based on need right now at the moment and that’s the way it’s going to be going forward,” said Drinkwitz.