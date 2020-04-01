Local health departments tasked with investigations amid covid-19 outbreak

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — As the number of local coronavirus cases grows, there’s more legwork for local health departments – charged with investigating the pandemic.

Tony Moehr, Jasper Co. Health Director, said, “Labs and anyone who collects the specimen is responsible to report it to the state and local health authorities.”

One the Jasper County Health Department is notified, the investigation begins.

“Contact the and do an interview with the individual to say okay where have you been, when did you become ill, what have your symptoms been like.”

They have to make sure the patient isn’t infecting others.

“The original patient – we would develop isolation orders for them.”

And figure out the number of people they’ve been in contact with.

“It can be large. We’ve been fortunate with most of the cases we’ve had in the county.”

For now, the numbers are relatively small. But if they grow, tactics will have to change.

“If it’s community acquired, you’re looking at: where did this people get it. So you’re doing all kinds of contact tracing on them to see where this may have come from, who they may have spread it to – they can get very convoluted and time consuming.”