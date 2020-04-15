Local gym working to keep kids stuck at home active

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local gym is doing its part to keep kids active while many are stuck at home.

SWX Athletics in Joplin is having classes and practices online.

They’ve been hosting these virtual sessions for the last month and have opened up classes for free to those that don’t normally attend the gym.

This allows athletes to get ready for next year’s events, as well as keep newcomers active while at home.

The owner of the facility is just trying to help get regular attendees and the community through these unusual times.

Stacey Johnson SWX Athletics Owner “A little bit of normalcy, a little bit of fun. Kind of having a little bit different of a time other than sitting there doing homework or sitting in front of a TV. Just getting them active.”

There are multiple classes on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For a list of classes and more information on how to join you can visit their Facebook page.