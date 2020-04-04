Local florist giving away roses Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local florist will be giving away free roses Saturday morning.

Higdon Florist in Joplin has a variety of different types of roses that they will give away Saturday first come first serve.

Lance Hoopai says the floral industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus on many fronts.

Many weddings have been postponed because of safety precautions, funerals have also been scaled back and it’s anybody’s guess when or if there will be any proms.

As a result, the Florist says their distributor in Springfield had an excess of flowers that would have to be thrown out, so he drove there today and picked some of them up.

Lance Hoopai, Co-Owner, Higdon Florist, said, “He called us up and said hey, I’ve got these flowers and they’re getting to the end of their life cycle, is there something you want to do with them in your community and we said we can do it, definitely.”

The roses will be distributed, one per person, through the Higdon Florist drive thru beginning at 9 a.m. until the supply lasts at 201 East 32nd Street in Joplin.