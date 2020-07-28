Economy improving both locally and nationally

JOPLIN, Mo. — Economic concerns over the impact of coronavirus restrictions may be relaxing slightly, with good news both locally and nationally.

The decision to walk into a store isn’t the same choice it was six months ago for shoppers like Nate Jones of Asbury.

Nate Jones, Asbury Shopper, said, “Probably less, it’s hard to get out in public. You never know who’s going to be open or how many people they’re going to let in or if their hours have changed.”

He is trying his luck today – part of a growing trend in retail sales.

In the city of Joplin, the total is growing, an increase of one percent in the city sales tax report for July, a number similar to the national trend.

It’s the first increase in five months, when the status quo saw big changes.

Ken Surbrugg, MO Small Bus. Dev. Ctr., said, “A lot of business were relying on walk in traffic and they were relying on people driving down the road.”

Ken Surbrugg with the Missouri Small Business Development Center points out they’re now adapting, with curbside options and online ordering.

But he adds where consumers shop is just as important.

“Our local businesses depend upon our local economy. And our local economy depends on local people to spend their money locally.”

And it’s not just the retail sector.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce expects to see increases in other areas as well.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Chamber, said, “Positive momentum for growth for Joplin that we’re excited about but every day we inch a little bit closer to bringing more high paying jobs.”