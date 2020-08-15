Local covid numbers back to steady decline

FOUR STATE AREA — Our local covid-19 numbers are back to a steady decline.

While, we are still slightly above 1,000 active cases, we have 15 fewer today.

Jasper County added 19 today, Newton County added 14, Joplin is up 11 more cases, and Lawrence County is up 10 more cases.

No change for McDonald County.

But, Dade County added a case late last night and Cedar is reporting 4 more today.

In Southeast Kansas, only 3 counties reported new cases today, each 6 new cases or less.

And in Northeast Oklahoma, it’s 10 new cases or less for each county.

Plus, Benton County reported only 15 new cases today — again, significantly less than previous days.

In total, that’s 11,895 total cases in our Four State region.

Only 1,028 are still active.

143 people have died.