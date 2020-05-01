Local company shows support for Freeman Health System employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local company shows its support for Freeman Health System employees in a special way.

Yard Design posted a heroes work here sign on the front yard of the hospital’s main entrance for all to see.

A group of workers took some time to pose with the sign taking photos.

Vice President of Nursing Services April Bennett says it’s a great opportunity to recognize the staff and make them feel appreciated.

April Bennett, Freeman Health System Vice President of Nursing Services, said, “It’s a challenging environment to work in and every day can bring different challenges or new challenges. And, whether it’s, dealing with something that’s end of life or really just a traumatic situation, when you’re working in that environment day-in and day-out it can be really difficult, and so especially now during the pandemic, this really means so much more to have that moment of appreciation and to find that little amount of joy to stop and just know that you’re appreciated.”

Bennett said it’s a nice recognition for the entire staff as they continue to fight against covid-19.