Local company providing a product that can removal airborne mold, bacteria, and viruses

JOPLIN, Mo. — There is a lot that is still not known about the coronavirus, but one Four State company says it has a product to help in the fight.

Doctors say the virus that causes covid-19 is in the same family as a number of other viruses that have sickened people in recent years.

Kevin Brady, President of Lyerla Heating and Air, claims a product they offer, called Reme Halo, not only can remove odor from a room, it can also remove the vast majority of air born mold, bacteria and viruses.

Kevin Brady, President, Lyerla Heating & Air, said, “Is proven to be effective against a lot of viruses that are very similar, you know, same family structure, the SARS, H1N1, the bird flu, all those, it’s you know 95 plus percent effective in treating that.”

Brady says the system is mounted inside air conditioning and heating system air ducts and is already in use in many hotel and restaurant chains as well as cruise lines to prevent illness outbreaks.