Local civic group getting financial boost to help offset losses prompted by coronavirus

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local civic group is getting a financial boost to help offset losses prompted by the coronavirus.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance is getting $5,000 from “The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation.”

The Alliance had to cancel Third Thursday events and restrict operations of the Empire Market, losing needed revenue.

The funding will help ensure the bills get paid.

Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “Figuring out what, you know, what the next things are. We do hope to go back to Third Thursday and have some of them at the end of the season so that will help.”

The Downtown Joplin Alliance was one of the first 200 agencies awarded funds from the project.

The group is also taking individual donations to help subsidize the budget.