Local church providing transportation to Crosslines for the food insecure

JOPLIN, Mo. — The pandemic has put a real strain on the resources of local groups that provide for the food insecure.

So an area church has stepped forward to help an area ministry feed the hungry.

As you might guess, the covid-19 virus has caused a huge increase in the demand for food baskets for several area ministries, among them Crosslines in Joplin.

But a local church has stepped in to help make it easier for families to get what they need without any additional expense to them or Crosslines.

Rodney Rambo, Crosslines Executive Director, said, “And one of our founding churches is First Presbyterian Church of Joplin, and so they reached out a couple of weeks ago to say how can we serve in a special way, meet a unique need and one of the needs right now is we have a ton of people coming to Crosslines for help but some of our people are help up from that because of lack of transportation.”

The donation is helping to pay cab fare to get food baskets from the ministry to families in need.

And Martin McCabe of Martin’s Taxi says he’s happy to be part of the project.

Martin McCabe, Owner, Martin’s Taxi, said, “Now they don’t have to worry about it, we can either pick up from Crosslines and take it straight to the people or we can give them a round trip and they don’t have to worry about paying for it, they don’t have to worry about, you know, who’s gonna take them, what time they have to be there or anything like that uh everything is already preset up.”

“Many of our folks are homebound without transportation, even some of our folks that do have transportation, if you haven’t been to work for two weeks due to layoff you might not have any gas to put in that transportation, so this will be critical in getting a lot of folks in our community who desperately need the food assistance here to Crosslines,” said Rambo.