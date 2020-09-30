Local church makes meals for Carthage teachers

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Volunteers at a local church are working to make life a little bit easier for Carthage teachers.

2020 is a very different kind of year for Carthage teachers.

Dustin Ledford, Carthage Nazarene Pastor, said, “With the pandemic, they have so much extra on their plate.”

So member of the Carthage Nazarene Church wanted to do something to show how much they appreciate that dedication. The idea turned into free meals for the whole family for 60 teachers.

Susan Wendleton, Nazarene Church, said, “They will be walking out with a pan of lasagna and how long to bake – some French bread, a roll of French bread, some salad and salad dressing and some homemade brownies.”

A team of volunteers is assembling the meals, something they look at as a labor of love.

“Great way just to encourage them. They’ve gone the extra mile by working so hard serving our kids,” said Ledford.

The idea started barely a week ago – and it was a matter of minutes to fill the list when they asked the school superintendent to put out the word for them.

“Responses started coming in on my phone after Dr. Baker posted it on Friday, I literally had tears running down my cheeks because I was thinking of all the families that we that we were going to get to love on through this project,” said Wendleton.

Ashley Jones, Carthage R-9 Spokesperson, said, “So fortunate to work in such a loving and supportive community.”

Volunteers hope this will be just the first of several similar projects this year.