Local church donates 450 meals a week to those in need

Carterville, MO

One Southwest Missouri church pulls together donations from the community to feed its residents.

Five years ago, First Baptist Church in Carterville started a meal program to help out those in need.

Recently with the COVID-19 pandemic, the church saw an increase in the number of meals going out…from 49 to 150.

So now, First Baptist gives out meals Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Local businesses have even stepped up, donating to-go boxes and food so that residents can get by when they might not have food in their pantry.

Darren Wallace/First Baptist Church

“We wanted to do something to help the community at this time. A lot of people didn’t have groceries ready and so they didn’t have any food for their family, and so we try to step up and fill the gap.”

First Baptist is always looking for donations and volunteers for the meal program.

If you’re interested, just call 417-673-4676.