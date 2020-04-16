Local Bike Shops see increased business due to social distancing

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Many people are using the outdoors as an escape from staying at home all day, and a Southwest Missouri bicycle shop is seeing an influx of customers because of that.

The Owner of Bicycle Specialists in Webb City says they’ve recently sold more bikes than they usually do this time of year.

Normally, business starts to pick up right about now — but they’ve seen a steady flow of customers since mid-March.

They say many customers have expressed feeling stir-crazy while under stay-at-home orders, and biking is an easy way to get outside while social distancing.

Debra Johnson, Owner, Bicycle Specialists LCC, said, “There is just a connection between your legs moving and your brain. When you go out and you take a nice gentle ride it just, you get to smell some fresh air you get to see some beautiful country. And it just feels good.”

When doing repairs or tune-ups, employees wash down bikes with soap and water before returning them to the customer.

Since bicycles are a form of transportation, the shop is deemed essential and hasn’t had to close.

And Johnson says in times of economic hardships like these, a bike can be a more cost-efficient purchase than a car.