Local animal shelters also feeling impact of coronavirus

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Local animal shelters are being faced with their own set of challenges amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SEK Humane Society in Pittsburg says due to the statewide stay at home order, they have had to halt people coming in to adopt and foster.

And with plenty of spring litters of dogs and cats, they need as much help as they can get to ensure everyone is taken care of.

Many retailers are out of pet food and cleaning supplies, which is making it difficult to ration out goods, because their inventory is starting to dwindle.

Jasmine Kyle, SEK Humane Society, said, “And it’s something that has been new for us to deal with because most of our supplies are online. All of the online retailers are out of stock and have been out of stock for a month and a half, two months now unfortunately.”

Right now, the shelter is asking for wet dog and cat food, infant formula, kitty litter, and bleach.

They are asking donors to buy them online and send them to the shelter, located at 485 East 560th Avenue, in Pittsburg and to not drop them off at their facility.