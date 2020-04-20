Local agencies selling ‘Pittsburg Strong’ shirts to stimulate local economy

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A fundraiser spearheaded by the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Jake’s Fireworks is getting the support of many, some even in other states.

In an effort to continue to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, both agencies are helping to sell shirts at local businesses. The ‘Pittsburg Strong’ T-shirts will be available at 30 local businesses for $10 each.

The businesses selling them get to keep all the profits made from the shirts. About 3,000 shirts have been sold, some to customers in even Colorado and Kansas City.

Both agencies are happy to help out their community, as they know how much hard work it takes to start your own business.

“The community was here when many of these businesses were founded, we’ve helped them grow, we’re going to help them through this issue. We just want to make sure that as this time frame drags on into it’s third month now, that those small businesses understand that this community is still there to support them.” Blake Benson, President, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

“We found something to work through it. I think that says a lot about Pittsburg, it says a lot about the chamber, it’s no one person’s deal, it’s no persons concept, it’s how do we come together and help everyone and make our community stronger.” Mick Marietta, Jake’s Fireworks

Shirts are also available for purchase online as well. To become a shirt sponsor or to sell the shirts at your business, you can reach out the Pittsburg chamber of commerce.