List of Closings in the Joplin Area due to Coronavirus

JOPLIN, Mo. — The spread of coronavirus and COVID-19 has prompted organizations and facilities to close or postpone their operations around America. In collaboration with the community, KSNF/KODE hopes to compile a list of closures within the Joplin area to keep the public informed.

If you have a closing for an organization/event that is due to the coronavirus and is not present on this list, please contact us.

School Closures and Class Cancellations:

  • Pittsburg State University (PSU)
    • Releasing students in face to face courses a week early for spring break.
    • Courses resume on schedule after spring break (March 30) online. In-person resume at a TBD time.
    • Suspending all university-led travel outside the Four States.
    • All events canceled.
  • Missouri Southern State University (MSSU)
  • Crowder College
    • Suspending in-person classes effective immediately and will move to an all-online from March 16-April 5.
  • Ozark Christian College (OCC)
    • OCC’s spring break extended by one week, through Saturday, March 28.
  • Fort Scott Community College (FSCC)
  • Kansas City University (KCU)
  • University of Missouri (MU)
  • Southwest Baptist University (SBU)
    • Campus offices closed from March 16-23.
    • Classes resume online on March 23.
    • All campus events canceled through March 29.
    • Summer and fall class registration delayed.
  • Evangel University
    • International travel for students canceled.
    • Spring break extended an extra week.
  • College of the Ozarks
    • Classes canceled and the campus is closed until further notice.
  • Drury University
    • Classes canceled until March 30, 2020.
  • Ozarks Technical College (OTC)
    • Classes canceled until March 30, 2020.
  • Baxter Springs Schools

Hospitals:

  • Freeman Hospital Neosho
    • Business After Hours event Cancelled.

Businesses:

  • Joplin Family YMCA
    • Fall Prevention presentation cancelled.
  • Operation Fairy Godmother – Joplin
    • Sat., March 14 Fitting Event Cancelled.

Community Events:

  • Northpark Mall
    • Easter Bunny photo program canceled.
    • Fairy Godmother Event postponed.
    • Other events postponed or canceled.
  • Post Art LibraryJoplin Public Library
    • Coloring JOMO: Women Who Made Their Mark Coloring Book Release Party at Joplin Public Library canceled.
    • Open Mic Poetry Night with Connect2Culture and Pub Hound Press at Joplin Empire Market canceled.
    • Literally Design Reception at Joplin Public Library canceled.
  • Freeman Health’s March o’ the Kidney
  • Ft. Leonard Wood
    • Family Day canceled.
    • Graduation Ceremonies closed to the public and families.
  • The Last Frontier Honor Flight, Inc.
  • Missouri State Parks
    • Park and site programs and events sponsored by Missouri State Parks are postponed or canceled now through April 30.
  • McDonald County Health Fair & Business Expo 2020
    • Event canceled.

Local Senior Centers and Nursing Homes:

Other:

