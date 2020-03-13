List of Closings in the Joplin Area due to Coronavirus

JOPLIN, Mo. — The spread of coronavirus and COVID-19 has prompted organizations and facilities to close or postpone their operations around America. In collaboration with the community, KSNF/KODE hopes to compile a list of closures within the Joplin area to keep the public informed.

If you have a closing for an organization/event that is due to the coronavirus and is not present on this list, please contact us.

School Closures and Class Cancellations:

Hospitals:

Freeman Hospital Neosho Business After Hours event Cancelled.



Businesses:

Joplin Family YMCA Fall Prevention presentation cancelled.

Operation Fairy Godmother – Joplin Sat., March 14 Fitting Event Cancelled.



Community Events:

Northpark Mall Easter Bunny photo program canceled. Fairy Godmother Event postponed. Other events postponed or canceled.

Post Art Library – Joplin Public Library Coloring JOMO: Women Who Made Their Mark Coloring Book Release Party at Joplin Public Library canceled. Open Mic Poetry Night with Connect2Culture and Pub Hound Press at Joplin Empire Market canceled. Literally Design Reception at Joplin Public Library canceled.

– Freeman Health’s March o’ the Kidney Canceled.

Ft. Leonard Wood Family Day canceled. Graduation Ceremonies closed to the public and families.

The Last Frontier Honor Flight, Inc. Honor Flights suspended until at least April 30th.

Missouri State Parks Park and site programs and events sponsored by Missouri State Parks are postponed or canceled now through April 30.

McDonald County Health Fair & Business Expo 2020 Event canceled.



Local Senior Centers and Nursing Homes:

Other: