List of Closings in the Joplin Area due to Coronavirus

JOPLIN, Mo. — The spread of coronavirus and COVID-19 has prompted organizations and facilities to close or postpone their operations around America. In collaboration with the community, KSNF/KODE hopes to compile a list of closures within the Joplin area to keep the public informed.
If you have a closing for an organization/event that is due to the coronavirus and is not present on this list, please contact us.
School Closures and Class Cancellations:
- Pittsburg State University (PSU)
- Releasing students in face to face courses a week early for spring break.
- Courses resume on schedule after spring break (March 30) online. In-person resume at a TBD time.
- Suspending all university-led travel outside the Four States.
- All events canceled.
- Missouri Southern State University (MSSU)
- Crowder College
- Suspending in-person classes effective immediately and will move to an all-online from March 16-April 5.
- Ozark Christian College (OCC)
- OCC’s spring break extended by one week, through Saturday, March 28.
- Fort Scott Community College (FSCC)
- Events canceled. Classes still in session.
- Kansas City University (KCU)
- University of Missouri (MU)
- Classes will be held remotely (online) the week of March 16-20. In-person classes are scheduled to resume after Spring Break on March 30th.
- Southwest Baptist University (SBU)
- Campus offices closed from March 16-23.
- Classes resume online on March 23.
- All campus events canceled through March 29.
- Summer and fall class registration delayed.
- Evangel University
- International travel for students canceled.
- Spring break extended an extra week.
- College of the Ozarks
- Classes canceled and the campus is closed until further notice.
- Drury University
- Classes canceled until March 30, 2020.
- Ozarks Technical College (OTC)
- Classes canceled until March 30, 2020.
- Baxter Springs Schools
Hospitals:
- Freeman Hospital Neosho
- Business After Hours event Cancelled.
Businesses:
- Joplin Family YMCA
- Fall Prevention presentation cancelled.
- Operation Fairy Godmother – Joplin
- Sat., March 14 Fitting Event Cancelled.
Community Events:
- Northpark Mall
- Easter Bunny photo program canceled.
- Fairy Godmother Event postponed.
- Other events postponed or canceled.
- Post Art Library – Joplin Public Library
- Coloring JOMO: Women Who Made Their Mark Coloring Book Release Party at Joplin Public Library canceled.
- Open Mic Poetry Night with Connect2Culture and Pub Hound Press at Joplin Empire Market canceled.
- Literally Design Reception at Joplin Public Library canceled.
- Freeman Health’s March o’ the Kidney
- Ft. Leonard Wood
- Family Day canceled.
- Graduation Ceremonies closed to the public and families.
- The Last Frontier Honor Flight, Inc.
- Missouri State Parks
- Park and site programs and events sponsored by Missouri State Parks are postponed or canceled now through April 30.
- McDonald County Health Fair & Business Expo 2020
- Event canceled.
Local Senior Centers and Nursing Homes:
- Multiple closings and new policies
- Area Agency on Aging
Other:
- Oklahoma Prisons