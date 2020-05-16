Liberal pastor donates time at Crosslines after seeing article asking for volunteers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanks to an unusual piece of clothing, a Southwest Missouri man is hard not to spot in a crowd.

With a hat like this, there’s little question that Scott Grey stands out in a crowd, in fact, that’s the whole idea.

He’s a Pastor now at Liberal Christian Church, but before that he was a long time youth minister.

Scott Grey, Pastor, Liberal Christian Church, said, “We would go to huge conventions where there would be several thousand people, and how you find a youth pastor in the midst of thousands and thousands of people, well you look for the chicken and they were able to find me pretty quickly.”

And for the last five Fridays, grey, his son Michael, and an exchange high school student from Columbia have made the trip to Joplin and back.

“Oh yeah, this chicken has been through many things, mosh pits, food banks, missions trips, it’s been to Mexico, it’s been to Atlanta, inner city places, it’s been with me lots of places so it’s been everywhere with me.”

Grey saw a news story on KSN and KODE about the need for volunteers at Crosslines and they’ve been making the trip each week.

But they usually don’t go back home empty handed.

“There’s a need there in Liberal to give out food and often when we’re done here on Fridays they send home food with us and then we take about an hour going back to Liberal handing out the food there in Liberal also so it’s kind of a double blessing for us to be here to be able to bless in Joplin but also take what we can take home what they have left over at the end of a Friday back to Liberal and distribute it also.”

And you might think the drive to Joplin and back is a chore for him and his son who also comes with him, he says not at all.

“Liberal is only maybe 45 minutes and for me that’s not really long at all because I’ve been to other missionary trips when you drive 12, 13 hours.”