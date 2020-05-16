Liberal High School holds a presentation of diplomas for its graduating class of 2020

LIBERAL, Mo. — As the school year comes to a close, Liberal High School held a presentation of diplomas for its graduating class of 2020.

Liberal High School’s class of 2020 has been through a lot

Bill Harvey, Superintendent, said, “Fire in the fall back in September and we lost two weeks of school, therefore, we ended up losing several of our breaks to make up those two weeks of school only to turn around and this spring the pandemic shut us down.”

But what the pandemic didn’t shut down was hope. Hope that the seniors would be able to see each other again and celebrate the end of what they started, what they’ve been through together

Kendall Krueth, Class Vice President, said, “I mean, it’s different like he said, than anything we’ve ever done but it was definitely really nice of them to be able to fix up a graduation ceremony for us.”

Seniors were called up one by one as family and friends drove past and took photos, honked horns and cheered for their graduates. And what it meant to the seniors cannot simply be put into words.

Sydney Shaw, Student Council President, said, “Just to get to be together is really what it’s all about and it just really means a lot that our school put in the effort to make sure we have this. Cause for awhile it was on the table that like it wasn’t going to happen but they made sure it did.”

Life brings a lot of unexpected moments. Liberal’s senior class experienced just that.

“You know just enjoy every minute that you have with your friends and with your teachers and just enjoy it, you know. Cause you never know when it’s going to be cut short.”