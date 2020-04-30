Legal recourse for those who become sick returning to work

JOPLIN, Mo. — The last thing many people want to do is spend even more time cooped up inside their home.

But others may not want to go back to work for fear of their health and the health of their families.

Do they have a legal leg to stand on?

Slowly but surely, more and more businesses are reopening and life is starting to get back to some semblance of normalcy.

And as much as they would like to, not every person may feel it’s safe enough for them to go back to work.

Attorney Bill Fleischaker says the situation could legally be covered under the American Family Medical Act, but even then, he says expect a lengthy period of time before there’s any money coming in.

Bill Fleischaker, Fleischaker & Williams, Attorneys at Law, said, “Only applies for a limited amount of time, um it has to be approved by the employer, and people who take a leave of absence under that act uh don’t get paid while they’re gone and since the jobs available, they probably couldn’t collect unemployment either so it would certainly work a financial hardship.”

So if you do return to work and you end up getting sick, he says you could have a case for some type of legal recourse, but it may be an instance of too little too late.

“For an occupational disease, you have to show some sort of a permanent injury, so you get it and don’t have bad symptoms your back at work in two weeks, if you get it and you have bad symptoms, you might be dead, so uh that’s an even greater problem.”

Since these are uncharted legal waters, the only thing Fleischaker is sure of, is that it’s only a matter of time before this issue ends up in the court system, and possibly going as high as the Missouri Supreme Court.