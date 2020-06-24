JOPLIN, Mo. — Leaders with Joplin schools meet to talk about how the district will move forward in the next school year.

School board members and district leaders crunched numbers at Tuesday’s school board meeting to determine the financial impact covid-19 has had on Joplin schools.

District CFO Dr. Ron Lankford projects an estimated impact close to three-million dollars due to things like a drop in state funding and a decline in Summer school enrollment.

But, Lankford says it’s not all bad news.

While federal stimulus money and tax dollars directed towards TIF funding have helped cushion the fall, he says he has faith in the district to keep spending under budget until things get under control.

Dr. Ron Lankford, Joplin R-9 Asst. Superintendent/Business Operations, said, “Joplin financially right now is in a good place simply because of the reserves it has on hand, also the being able to spend well within our budget and we were helped a little bit from the standpoint of the local taxdollars that were being diverted now will come to us.”

Lankford adds that with covid-19 hitting hard this past Spring, it is diffifult to determine the virus’ financial impact on the school district due to budget timing.

However we can expect to learn more about the overall effect in the future.