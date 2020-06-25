Lawrence County Reports 9 New COVID-19 Cases

The following is a release from the Lawrence County Health Department:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department is announcing 9 new cases of COVID-19. Lawrence County now has a total of 27 cases (7 of those are recovered, 20 are currently active).

Positive cases have been told to self- isolate at home. Close contacts have been or are in the process of being notified and the health department will continue to monitor these individuals and provide instruction.

Many of the positive cases only traveled between home to work before diagnoses and it was determined some cases visited the following locations while possibly infectious:

June 12th, 13th, and 14th

– Rapid Roberts in Monett, MO (near DQ) in the afternoon (no mask)

June 18th

– Dollar General in Purdy, MO around 6:00 p.m. (no mask)

June 19th

– Walmart in Monett, MO 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. (no mask)

June 20th

– Lowes in Monett, MO 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. (no mask)

If you were at these locations during these dates and times there is no need to self-quarantine unless any of these symptoms develop: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

If symptoms do develop, contact your health care provider. As cases continue to rise in Lawrence County and surrounding counties please continue to take the following precautions: